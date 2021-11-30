LeBron James tests positive for COVID, will miss tonight’s game against Kings: report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Los Angeles Laker LeBron James has tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ.

James has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

If a player has a confirmed positive test for COVID-19, the NBA mandates a minimum of 10 days of isolation away from his team without any physical activity. After that period, a player must undergo a cardiac screening and reconditioning in order to be cleared to return to the court.

James has already missed 11 of the Lakers’ 22 games because of injuries and suspension.

The teams will meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 27, the Kings won 141-137 in overtime led by 34 points from Fox, while James scored 30 points for the Lakers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.