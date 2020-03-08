Lebron James won’t play if NBA bans fans over coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, concerns are increasing.

The number of cases in California grow every day, leading health and city officials to take drastic measures.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In an effort to stop or even limit the spread of COVID-19, several major events have been canceled or postponed as a precaution.

Many professional sports team executives have told the media that they would consider playing in empty arenas and fields.

But NBA star Lebron James didn’t like that idea.

"If I show up to an arena and there ain't no fans in there, I ain't playing."



LeBron on possibly playing NBA games without any fans in attendance due to coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/Ee5XMQ40X6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2020

James said he wouldn’t play if the league banned fans over fear of the coronavirus.

“That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, I play for the fans that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “If I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing.”

Los Angeles has reported a total of seven coronavirus cases in the county.

Latest News Headlines: