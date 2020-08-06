LeBron responds after Trump says NBA players kneeling during anthem is ‘disgraceful’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — LeBron James had a message for President Donald Trump after the president shared his two cents on players kneeling during the national anthem.
NBA players never shy away from taking a stand against racial injustice.
James is one of many players who use his platform to speak on racial injustice, police brutality and other social issues.
The president called it “disgraceful” that players are kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.
But James said players aren’t too concerned about what Trump thinks.
“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said.
James didn’t want to say much more because he said he knew “where it could lead to” for him tomorrow.
But he did say he’s sure basketball fans around the world appreciate what players bring to the game on the court, and that they respect how players acknowledge what’s “right and what’s wrong”.
