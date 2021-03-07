LeBron shows respect to Curry after NBA All-Star Weekend

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 07: Stephen Curry #30 and Lebron James #23 of Team LeBron react during the first half against Team Durant in the 70th NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena on March 07, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (KRON) — Steph Curry and LeBron James teamed up for the very first time on Sunday and as expected, it was a thrill to watch.

The two superstars linked in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game after team captain LeBron James chose Curry third overall.

And while fans have often pinned the two against each other, Curry and James assured it’s all love and respect for each other.

James showed appreciation for Curry after the game.

“Finally got to share the floor with Stephen Curry! Well overdue and I loved every single second!! #GreatestShooterOfAllTime…”

Curry responded on Twitter.

“Much love bro! #TeamLebron with the W while we at it. #akron”

Curry finished with 28 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

But the Golden State Warriors guard was trending before the game even started. Not only did he win the game, but he also won the 3-point contest held prior and dedicated the win to fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson.