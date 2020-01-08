LIST: Macy’s closing stores in 2020, clearance sales underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a dozen Macy’s stores will reportedly be closing this year according to a report from USA Today, and clearance sales at those soon-to-be shuttered stores are happening this month and running for up to 12 weeks.
While Macy’s officials have yet to confirm the number of locations closing, they told the publication they will “provide an update at our Investor Day on February 5.”
Local reports indicate more than a dozen stores will close in the next two months.
Here’s a list of the Macy’s stores reportedly closing in 2020:
Connecticut
- Westfield Meriden Mall, Meriden
Florida
- Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach
- Seminole Towne Center, Sanford
- Indian River Mall, Vero Beach
- The Falls, Miami Bloomingdales
Georgia
- The Gallery at South DeKalb, Decatur
- Macon Mall, Macon
Idaho
- Lewiston Center Mall, Lewiston
Illinois
- University Mall, Carbondale
- Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee
Indiana
- Muncie Mall, Muncie
Kansas
- Prairie Village Shopping Center, Prairie Village
Kentucky
- Towne Square Mall, Owensboro
Maryland
- The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury
Massachusetts
- The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster
Montana
- Northside Center, Helena
North Carolina
- Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem
Ohio
- Northgate Mall, Greater Cincinnati
- Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville
- Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow
Pennsylvania
- Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg
- Nittany Mall, State College
Tennessee
- Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville
Washington
- Cascade Mall, Burlington
- Downtown Seattle, Seattle
- Downtown Walla Walla, Walla Walla
Just a day ago, Pier 1 Imports announced it plans to close up to 450 locations, which is nearly half of its stores.
