List: Rep. Adam Kinzinger is 3rd Republican to call for Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/AP) – The U.S. House pressed forward Tuesday toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first.

Republican members of Congress are voicing concerns and announcing that they will vote in favor of impeachment.

Here are the Republican members who have announced that they will sign for impeachment:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, on Capitol Hill on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The foreign affairs committee issued the subpoenas as part of the panel’s probe into accusations that Linick was fired while investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s role in a controversial $8 billion weapons sale to Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger has become the third Republican member of Congress to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Kinzinger said in a statement Tuesday that Trump is responsible for whipping up “an angry mob” that stormed the Capitol last week, leaving five dead. He says “there is no doubt in my mind” that Trump “broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection.”

The House is set to start impeachment proceedings against Trump on Wednesday.

The president faces a single impeachment charge, incitement to insurrection, for his actions surrounding the mob attack on the Capitol, the worst domestic assault on the building in the nation’s history.

See his full statement here:

Rep. Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 10: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a news conference with fellow House Republicans outside the U.S. Capitol December 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. McCarthy and House Republicans discussed their desire to extend the Paycheck Protection Program and provide relief for small business owners and their employees who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming congresswoman, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said in a statement Tuesday that Trump “summoned” the mob that attacked the Capitol last week, “assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” She says, “Everything that followed was his doing.”

She also notes that Trump could have immediately intervened to stop his supporters, but he did not.

Cheney says, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Cheney is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump himself has taken no responsibility for his role in inciting the attackers.

Rep. John Katko

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 17: House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. John Katko (R-NY) questions witnesses during a hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’ in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said he would issue a subpoena for acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf after he did not show for the hearing. An August Government Accountability Office report found that Wolf’s appointment by the Trump Administration, which has regularly skirted the Senate confirmation process, was invalid and a violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. John Katko is the first Republican to say he’ll vote to impeach President Donald Trump following the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

The New York congressman said in a statement posted to Twitter late Tuesday: “I will vote to impeach this president.”

Katko, a former federal prosecutor, said he did not make the decision lightly.

He said, “To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy.” He says, “I cannot sit by without taking action.”

