List: Those cutting ties with President Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump is receiving major backlash in the corporate and tech world a week after he allegedly incited an insurrection attempt on the nation’s Capitol.

Here is a list of some of the organizations cutting ties with the president as he faces his second impeachment in just one term in office.

The City of New York

FILE – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: NYC Media)

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

“I’m here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC.

De Blasio said the Trump Organization earns about $17 million a year in profits from its contracts to run two ice skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

PGA Tour

FILE – PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reacts to a question during a news conference at The Players Championship golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in this Friday, March 13, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

The PGA of America cut ties to President Donald Trump when it voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship event away from his New Jersey golf course next year.

The vote comes days after the Trump-fueled riot at the nation’s Capitol as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden. This is the second time in just over five years the PGA of America removed one of its events from a Trump course.

PGA President Jim Richerson says the board voted to exercise its right to “terminate the agreement” with Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Facebook

FILE – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Facebook banned President Donald Trump indefinitely from its Instagram and Facebook platforms last week.

Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the ban on Thursday morning after already suspending his account the previous day.

The Facebook founder and CEO said “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period [of transition] too great.”

Twitter

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account from their platform.

Twitter Safety made it official last week and explained the reasoning behind the permanent suspension.

Trump’s account was suspended due to the “risk of further incitement or violence”.

The president tried to Tweet from the official ‘POTUS’ Twitter account after his account was banned.

Those tweets have since been deleted.

YouTube

(File/Getty)

President Trump’s YouTube channel has been suspended for a minimum of seven days after parent company Google deemed that his videos violated its policies.

YouTube added that they will be disabling comments on his channel due to “ongoing concerns about violence.”

YouTube has a three strikes policy, and any user who receives a third strike is permanently banned.

After an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, the newly-formed Alphabet Workers Union blasted YouTube executives, accusing them of allowing the platform to play a “key role” in the growth of fascism in the United States.

Twitch

We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

Streaming service Twitch suspended President Donald Trump’s account indefinitely, citing the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The platform also removed the popular PogChamp emote after the person depicted, Ryan Gutierrez, “encouraged further violence” online, the platform said in a tweet announcing its decision.

Stripe

The online payment processing company announced it will no longer be processing payments for the Trump campaign website, citing violations of the company’s user policy, which bans users from promoting violence on its platform.

Shopify

The e-commerce site shut down online stores selling Trump merchandise, including ones officially tied to the Trump campaign and Trump Organization.