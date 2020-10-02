List: Top-level U.S. staff’s coronavirus test results

(KRON) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night. The two were tested for the virus after Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result.

Since then, many top-level staff who are regularly in contact with Trump and Hicks are starting to get COVID-19 tests.

Here’s a list of U.S. officials who got tested and their results (not limited to Trump’s staff). This will be updated as information comes in.

President Donald Trump – Positive First Lady Melania Trump – Positive Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative Barron Trump (son) – Negative

Former VP Joe Biden – Negative

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative

Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive

U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive

Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative

Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the presidential debate on Tuesday. Although they were standing 6 feet apart, they were indoors and shouting at each other without masks on.

