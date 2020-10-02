List: Top-level U.S. staff’s coronavirus test results

(KRON) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night. The two were tested for the virus after Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result.
Since then, many top-level staff who are regularly in contact with Trump and Hicks are starting to get COVID-19 tests.
Here’s a list of U.S. officials who got tested and their results (not limited to Trump’s staff). This will be updated as information comes in.
- President Donald Trump – Positive
- First Lady Melania Trump – Positive
- Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative
- Barron Trump (son) – Negative
- Former VP Joe Biden – Negative
- Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen – Negative
- Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris – Negative
- Trump’s Aide Hope Hicks – Positive
- U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative
- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross – Negative
- RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive
- Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative
- Senator Mike Lee (Utah) – Positive
Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the presidential debate on Tuesday. Although they were standing 6 feet apart, they were indoors and shouting at each other without masks on.
