Listeria outbreak: 4 deaths in US linked to recalled enoki mushrooms

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting the nation about a recalled type of fresh mushrooms.

Sun Hong Foods recalled its enoki mushrooms Monday due to listeria contamination.

The white mushrooms have long stems and small caps and are most commonly used in Asian cooking.

The CDC and FDA have linked them to a listeria outbreak hitting 17 states.

According to the CDC, 36 cases have been reported.

Four people have died in California, Hawaii, and New Jersey.

Thirty people have been treated in hospitals.

The enoki mushrooms were sold in 7.5-ounce packages with a clear plastic and green label that says “Product of Korea” on the front and “Sun Hong Foods.”

Anyone who bought the product should return it to the store or throw it away.

More information on the recall can be found here.

