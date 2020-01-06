Live Now
Little Caesars now delivers

Posted: / Updated:

Little Caesars Pizza could come straight to your door now!

The chain known for its “Pizza! Pizza!” is now offering delivery.

The service started on Monday at 90% of its stores.

Little Caesars last delivered pizzas over 20 years ago, but back then delivery service was offered at far fewer locations.

Prices will be the same as on the take-out menu but there is a charge for delivery.

