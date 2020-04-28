‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ms. Minnie dies after car crash

ATLANTA (KRON) – Reality television star Ashley Ross, known as Ms. Minnie on Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta,” has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash, her publicist told CNN.

She was 34-years-old.

Ross was involved in a car crash in Atlanta Sunday night and died about 24 hours later at a local hospital, her publicist Liz Dixson said.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” a statement read on Ross’ Instagram page said. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!,” co-star Amanda Salinas wrote on Instagram.

In a statement to People magazine, a representative from “Little Women: Atlanta” said Ross was “the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever.”

“She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved,” the statement read.

