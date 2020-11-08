LIVE NOW: Biden, Harris deliver victory speech

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending an era that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. (KRON) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to address the nation at 5 p.m. PST.

The event comes four days after Biden and Harris were named the projected winners of the 2020 Election.

Biden has received more votes for President than any candidate in history.

Biden and Harris will be joined by their spouses, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and ‘Second Gentleman’ Doug Emhoff on stage in Wilmington.

Harris, an Oakland native, is the first woman VP in American history and the first person of color to serve in that role.

Biden received congratulations from dozens of world leaders, and his former boss, President Barack Obama, saluted him in a statement, declaring the nation was “fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way.”

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Trump has pointed to delays in processing the vote in some states to allege with no evidence that there was fraud and to argue that his rival was trying to seize power — an extraordinary charge by a sitting president trying to sow doubt about a bedrock democratic process.

