LIVE: ‘Celebrating America’: Biden, Harris celebrate inauguration

(KRON) – “Celebrating America,” a live inauguration special, is about to begin.

The historic inauguration festivities will conclude with a primetime television special hosted by Tom Hanks that will feature remarks from the new president and vice president, along with performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake.

Others taking part in the 90-minute event include Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will will recite a class work, and Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, José Andrés and Dolores Huerta.

This event will be broadcast live on KRONon at 5:30 p.m. PT.