Live soon: L.A. sheriff to reveal why Tiger Woods crashed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday is expected to reveal more information about what caused golf star Tiger Woods to crash in February.

TMZ reported that Woods was driving 83 mph in a 45 mph when he crashed, causing his SUV to rollover.

The shocking accident happened the morning of Feb. 23 in Rolling Hills Estates, which is just outside of L.A.

He suffered multiple leg injuries, worrying fans about his ability to play again.

On March 16, Woods said he was back home to continue his recovery. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods tweeted.

Regarding the crash, Sheriff Alex Villanueva had said: “Apparently the first contact was with the center median,” where the mid-size SUV hit a sign, he said. From there, the SUV crossed “into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree and there was several rollovers during that process.”

Woods told deputies — both at the wreckage and later at the hospital — that he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving, according to the affidavit.

Authorities found the cause of the crash about a week ago but originally did not intend to share it due to “privacy concerns.”