LIVE NOW: Trump speaks from White House

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PST.

These will be his first remarks and first public appearance since the early morning hours after Election Day.

Trump will be speaking live from the press briefing room, according to the White House.

Trump last appeared in public early Wednesday, when he falsely declared victory over Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race. Trump has also publicly called for vote counting to stop by citing baseless allegations of fraud and misconduct.

The presidential race has not yet been called because neither Trump nor Biden has yet collected the requisite 270 Electoral College votes.

