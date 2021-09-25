Live Stream: Gabby Petito memorial

(KRON/WFLA) — A funeral service has been planned for Gabby Petito, according to a Friday announcement from her father, Joseph Petito.

There will be a live-stream Sunday from 12 p.m. until 1p.m. of the Gabby Petito Memorial Visitation. You can watch by tapping here.

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

The FBI confirmed Sunday that human remains were found that fit the description for the missing North Port resident. Tuesday afternoon, FBI Denver announced the coroner confirmed the body to be Petito’s, whose death believed to be a homicide.

However, the search continues for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who now has a federal warrant out for his arrest for use of an unauthorized access device. Police have searched for Laundrie for around a week since his family said he went missing in the Carlton Reserve.