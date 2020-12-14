LIVE TODAY: Biden addresses the nation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Monday night after the Electoral College is set to cast their ballots securing Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden’s speech, which will be delivered from Wilmington, North Carolina, will focus on the vote certification.

His remarks are scheduled to begin around 4:30 p.m. PST.

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the six battleground states that Biden won and Trump contested — gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes Monday in low-key proceedings. Nevada’s electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday was the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. Electors were casting paper ballots in gatherings that were taking place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions were the order of the day.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside. By midday, votes had been cast for Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona Georgia and Nevada, the major battleground states in this year’s election.

When all the votes are in, Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. It takes 270 to be elected. In the popular vote count, Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million votes nationwide.

In 32 states and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.

Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political parties. There was no reason to expect any defections this year.

The Electoral College was the product of compromise during the drafting of the Constitution between those who favored electing the president by popular vote and those who opposed giving the people the power to directly choose their leader.

Each state gets a number of electors equal to its total number of seats in Congress: two senators plus however many members the state has in the House of Representatives. Washington, D.C., has three votes, under a constitutional amendment that was ratified in 1961.

With the exception of Maine and Nebraska, states award all their Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote in their state.