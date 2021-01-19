LIVE TODAY: Nationwide COVID-19 memorial hosted by inaugural committee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRONon will livestream a memorial for Americans who died due to COVID-19.

The nationwide memorial is hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee. According to President-elect Joe Biden’s schedule, the ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C.

There will be a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in honor of the lost lives.

“We are inviting cities and towns across the country to join Washington, D.C. in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET,” the inaugural committee said.

According to a Johns Hopkins University county, close to 400,000 Americans died from the coronavirus as of Jan. 18, 2021. The first COVID deaths were recorded in March 2020.

Los Angeles County surpasses all U.S. counties for the highest number of deaths, now at 13,937.

Statewide, 33,593 people have died in California, according to the health department.

The 14-day rolling average of new COVID-19 related deaths is at 497 statewide.