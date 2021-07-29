2021 NBA Draft: Rockets select CA native Jalen Green with No. 2 pick

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KRON) — The 2021 NBA Draft is officially underway — let the madness begin.
The Golden State Warriors have some big decisions to make with their first-round pick at No. 7 and No. 14.
As of now, Golden State doesn’t have a second round selection — making the two picks the team’s only picks out of the 60 that will be made on Thursday.
This year’s draft class is strong at the top with potentially franchise-changing prospects such as Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and USC’s Evan Mobley.
View live updates below from this year’s draft.