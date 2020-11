PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 12: James Wiseman #32 of the Memphis Tigers walks up court during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks between the Oregon Ducks and Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center on November 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 2020 NBA Draft is officially underway.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and three blocks at Memphis.

The Warriors have three picks: the second overall, the 48th and 51st picks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick.