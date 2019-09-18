Longer-lasting avocados to hit stores this week

(WXIX/CNN) – Good news, avocado lovers!
This week, Kroger is going to start selling avocados that last longer.
How?
They’ll be sprayed with a plant-based solution that’s supposed to lock in moisture and block oxygen; in other words, slowing decay.
It’s supposed to last twice as long but cost the same.
You’ll find them in about half of Kroger’s stores.
And it’s not just avocados – they’re testing out longer-lasting asparagus and limes in Cincinnati.
The hope there is that it’ll help you save money and cut back on food waste- something that Kroger committed to back in 2017.
