Longest partial lunar eclipse of the century happens this week, NASA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This week, the United States and other parts of the world will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century.

The partial eclipse is predicted to last about three hours and 28 minutes on the night of Nov. 19, 2021, according to NASA’s Fred Espenak and Jean Meeus.

NASA data shows there will be just 57 partial lunar eclipses in the whole 21st century, with this one being the longest Earth will see.

So when’s the best time to see it? You’ll have to plan for a late night.

In the West Coast, the partial lunar eclipse begins around 10 p.m. on Thursday. It will reach its maximum around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dr. Andrew Poppe with UC Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory said.

As long as you find a spot where the street lighting isn’t too bright, you should have a great view, Poppe adds.

For the serious star-gazer, Death Valley is the nearest Dark Sky Park if you want to make a trip out of seeing this partial lunar eclipse and take some photos.