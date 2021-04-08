Look out for price hikes in these hygiene products

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The price of some of your hygienic necessities will likely go up in June.

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation said it plans to increase net selling prices for some products in the U.S. and Canada.

You may not immediately recognize “Kimberly-Clark” on your items, but here are the brands under the corporation:

Baby and child care

  • Huggies
  • Pull-Ups
  • GoodNites
  • DryNites
  • Little Swimmers
  • Kleen Bebe
  • Green Finger

Adult care

  • Depend
  • Poise
  • Plenitud

The price hike also includes Scott toilet paper.

The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits, the Kimberly-Clark Corporation said, and “are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.”

