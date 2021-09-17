‘Looking at everything’: Investigators in Petito case, Moab double homicide share information

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in eastern Utah are “not ruling anything out” regarding missing Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, being in Moab a day before a separate newlywed couple were last seen.

On August 12, Moab Police were called to a domestic incident between Petito and Laundrie outside the Moonflower Co-op. A short time later, police made contact with the couple. You can watch the body camera and read the police report details here.

The next day, Friday, August 13, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were seen for the last time at a bar in Moab. Days later, Schulte and Turner were found dead at a campsite near Moab.

Because of the timing – and because Schulte worked at the Moonflower – there has been speculation about a possible correlation.

During a Thursday press conference, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison confirmed his department has shared information they have with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate the double homicide of Schulte and Turner.

According to Garrison, the Sheriff’s Office does not “have any suspect information right now.”

“They told us they’re looking at everything at this point,” Garrison says.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday, saying, “The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with Florida authorities and we are actively looking into any connection between the Gabby Petito missing person case and the double homicide that occurred in Grand County. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate any information received concerning the double homicie. The Sheriff’s Office is not ruling anything out at this time and appreciate the concerns of the public and their willingness to contact this office with those concerns and information.”

The FBI is assisting the North Port Police in the investigation into Petito’s disappearance as well as the Grand County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate the murders of Schulte and Turner.