Louisville police: 2 officers shot as protests grow following Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police say two officers have been shot as protests grow over the lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Both officers were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

A grand jury brought no charges for killing Taylor, who was shot multiple times by police who burst into her home March 13 during a drug raid gone wrong. While there were no drugs in Taylor’s apartment, her boyfriend shot and wounded a police officer.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the officers’ shots that killed Taylor were fired in self-defense.

Upon hearing the news, many gathered in the square began to cry, expressing confusion and sorrow. Others exclaimed they had seen this coming.

