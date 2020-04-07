Lowe’s added to growing list of stores closed Easter Sunday to give workers rest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lowe’s announced Tuesday all of its stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give its workers a much-needed rest during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

Amid the pandemic, Lowe’s officials said the company is temporarily increasing wages through the month of April and providing a special payment for hourly associates and ensuring they have masks and gloves available for associates who request them.

To show appreciation to our associates, all Lowe's stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12. https://t.co/f9eBAVjDwS pic.twitter.com/RCsacJWdT2 — Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) April 7, 2020

Other stores closed on Easter Sunday include Aldi, Costco, Publix, Sam’s Club, Target and Trader Joe’s.

Stores that will remain open include Rite-Aid, Safeway, Walgreens, and Whole Foods. See full list here.

