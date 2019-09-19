Lush Cosmetics closing all stores Friday to join climate strike

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lush Cosmetics said it will shut down all stores, headquarters, and manufacturing facilities on Friday, Sept. 20 to join the climate strike.
In a statement, Lush officials said 12 shops in the Bay Area, including Union Street, Powell Street, Bay Street, and Stanford Shopping Center will all be closed so more than a hundred of its staff can take part in one of several planned global climate strikes in the Bay Area.
Many in cities nationwide plan to participate in the Global Climate Strike marches.
The protests kick off a week of activism at the United Nations, including a Youth Climate Summit on Saturday and a United Nations Action Summit on Monday.
Swedish climate activist 16-year-old Greta Thunberg became the face of the global movement in August 2018 when she began skipping school on Fridays to stand outside the Swedish parliament holding a sign protesting inaction on climate change.
There will be a second Global Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 27.
