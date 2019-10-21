Lyft driver recovering after being shot by passenger

NASHVILLE (CNN) — A young Tennessee mother moonlighting as a Lyft driver is recovering after being shot on the job.

Nashville police are still looking for a suspect.

Jeanne Felsted is still in shock.

“I just want to know why he did it. What in the right mind makes you think that it’s okay to do that to people?” she said.

A Friday night driving for Lyft in Nashville turned into a nightmare.

She says her passenger jumped up, wrapped his arm around her neck, and put a gun to her head.

“You just have everything going through your head. I have a baby. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if I was gonna die,” Felsted said.

Felsted stayed calm while reaching for her pepper spray.

As soon as she turned around to start spraying, she remembers getting shot.

“He shot one through the back seat and thank God I was turned the way I was because it would’ve went through my chest,” Felsted.

One bullet hit her elbow and another is still in her foot.

Metro police say the person who shot Felsted ran away.

In response, Lyft called the passenger’s behavior unacceptable and permanently banned them.

Felsted believes he was a teenager trying to be someone else.

“It wasn’t him. That’s what I found out later. It wasn’t his account. He had stolen someone else’s phone and used their Lyft account to be picked up,” Felsted said.

Felsted was renting a car and driving for Lyft through their express drive program.

She had been on the job for two weeks, driving from Giles County to Nashville.

She’s now not sure if she’ll drive again.

“I’m actually really scared to go back to work. I don’t even know if I’m going to go back to work any time soon,” Felsted said.

While her injuries are not life threatening — it will be a couple of weeks before she will be able to walk on her own.

