Lyft, Uber to cover legal fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lyft announced Friday it is defending drivers and women’s access to healthcare after Texas’ new six-week abortion ban.

The law, which went into effect this week, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It lets citizens sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion, including rideshare drivers who would provide a ride to a clinic.

Lyft called the law an attack on women’s rights and has now come out and said it will cover 100% of legal fees for drivers who are sued.

“We want to be clear: Drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why,” a statement from Lyft read. “Similarly, riders never have to justify, or even share, where they are going and why.”

Uber CEO hopped on board and said Uber will do the same.

The Driver Legal Defense Fund will cover legal fees for drivers sued under SB8 while driving on Lyft platforms.

Right on @logangreen – drivers shouldn’t be put at risk for getting people where they want to go. Team @Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way. Thanks for the push. https://t.co/85LhOUctSc — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) September 3, 2021

Lyft is also donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood.

“Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a healthcare appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you for fear of breaking a law. Both are completely unacceptable.”