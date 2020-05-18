Machete-wielding man who randomly attacked couple was angry over coronavirus shutdowns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) – A homeless man who attacked a husband and wife with a machete Sunday was angry over coronavirus shutdowns, according to local authorities.

35-year-old Kelvin Edwards has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sunday night attack, Metro Nashville police said in a statement.

According to officials, Edwards randomly attacked the couple – 55-year-old Kevin Craft and 50-year-old Leanne Craft – as they were waiting inside a Public Storage warehouse office.

Police said Edwards told them he was upset by the coronavirus pandemic and that he could not enter the Nashville Rescue Mission, so he took his anger out on the couple, whom authorities said he did not know.

According to the website of Rescue Mission, however, the shelter has remained open during the pandemic.

Police said Edwards got the machete from the bin he rented at the storage facility.

After the attack was reported, Edwards walked out of the storage facility and surrendered to police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

