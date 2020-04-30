Macy’s to reopen some stores on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Macy’s is planning on reopening some stores starting Monday, May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s CEO Jeff Gennette said 68 stores in states where restrictions have been lifted will be the ones to reopen, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Gennette added that he expects all Macy’s stores to reopen in the next 6 weeks if coronavirus cases decline and with government approval.

In response to the pandemic, Macy’s will be modifying the shopping experience, including fewer changing rooms and “no-touch” consultations at its beauty departments.

Macy’s closed all stores nationwide on March 18 and has since furloughed most of its 130,000 workers.

Starbucks has also announced it plans to start reopening some US stores next week, with 90% of stores completely open by June.

