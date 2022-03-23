SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be U.S. Secretary of State, has died, according to a news release posted to her Twitter account by her family.

Albright was 84.

She was born May 15, 1937 in Czechoslovakia and came to the United States as a refugee from war-torn Europe in 1948.

Albright served as President Bill Clinton’s secretary of state from 1997-2001. The first woman in the role, she paved the way for Condoleezza Rice, who served under President George W. Bush, and Hillary Clinton, who served under Barack Obama. From 1993-1997, Albright was the United States ambassador to the United Nations.

Albright served as head of the state department during the Kosovo War, NATO’s first expansion into former Warsaw Pact countries, and the attacks on the U.S. African embassies by al-Qaeda. She was known as a champion of human rights.

Albright received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.