Magic Johnson, others congratulate Stanford on women’s NCAA title

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford won their first national championship in 29 years after defeating Arizona 54-53 on Sunday.

And the congratulations came pouring in for the women’s basketball organization.

NBA great Magic Johnson congratulated head coach Tara Vanderveer, the rest of the coaching staff and the players.

Congratulations to Stanford Head Coach Tara VanDerveer, the entire coaching staff, and all @StanfordWBB players for winning the NCAA Women’s National Championship 54-53! The game was amazing!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 5, 2021

President Joe Biden took to Twitter to congratulate both Stanford and Arizona on an incredible season.

Congratulations to @StanfordWBB on their NCAA Women's Basketball Championship win, and to @ArizonaWBB on a hard-fought season.



This year, every college team went through a uniquely challenging season but Coach VanDerveer's team shows how grit and tenacity can prevail. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2021

Other big names including Kevin Love, Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford also sent their well wishes to the Cardinal.

Hell of a National Championship game from both Stanford and Arizona!! Another wild ending. Congrats to Stanford. #ncaaW — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 5, 2021

What a game!!!! Respect to both Stanford and Arizona. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 5, 2021