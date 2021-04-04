Magic Johnson, others congratulate Stanford on women’s NCAA title

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford won their first national championship in 29 years after defeating Arizona 54-53 on Sunday.
And the congratulations came pouring in for the women’s basketball organization.
NBA great Magic Johnson congratulated head coach Tara Vanderveer, the rest of the coaching staff and the players.
President Joe Biden took to Twitter to congratulate both Stanford and Arizona on an incredible season.
Other big names including Kevin Love, Candace Parker and Jamal Crawford also sent their well wishes to the Cardinal.