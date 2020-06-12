Majority of Americans oppose ‘defund the police’ movement: poll

Alondra Cano, a City Council member, speaks during “The Path Forward” meeting at Powderhorn Park on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Minneapolis. The focus of the meeting was the defunding of the Minneapolis Police Department. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than half of Americans oppose the movement to “defund the police,” a new ABC/Ipsos poll released Friday reveals.

The May poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans said they did not support the movement, compared to 34% who do.

Additionally, 60% said they opposed reducing the budget for police to support social and public health programs, while 39% said they support it.

The poll found that more Americans are also more willing to visit salons, restaurants, churches, and resume other activities compared to last month.

