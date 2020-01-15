Majority of employees quit jobs due to no advancement or pay raises, study shows

(CNN) — It seems opportunities to advance at work are worth more than money.

Careeraddict.com revealed the results of its work survey Tuesday.

They asked nearly 1,000 career-driven individuals to rate the reasons they would decide to quit their job.

Two of the top three reasons were about money.

But the no. 1 reason 82 percent of those surveyed said they would quit was a lack of advancement opportunities.

Low pay came in second, followed by no chance of pay raises.

35 percent of the workers went on to say that they would consider returning to a job if they were offered a better salary or a higher position.

