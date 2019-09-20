Majority of parents think children’s summer vacation is too long

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re a parent that’s pretty happy (dare we say, relieved?!) that your kiddo is back in school, you aren’t alone!

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mixbook, found that 67% of parents think their children’s summer vacation is too long.

It also found that 57% of mothers and fathers with school-aged children were wishing for a weekend alone without their kids by the time summer was over.

A total 2,000 Americans participated in the survey.

Additionally the survey found that 77% of parents said they have more time to themselves once school has started again and 79% indicated they get more alone time with their partner during the academic year.

