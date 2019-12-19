Majority votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power; voting still underway.

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) – The U.S. House voted Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of abuse of power.

Voting is still underway on the second article of impeachment — obstruction of Congress.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” Trump tweeted. “Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

The rare undertaking to impeach a president unfolded over more than six hours of debate and split the lawmakers in Congress much the way Americans have different views of Trump’s unusual presidency and the articles of impeachment against him.

The president, who is expected to depart later for a rally in the election battleground state of Michigan, fired off a furious letter to Pelosi on Tuesday denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him but acknowledging he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

From Alaska to Florida, tens of thousands of Americans marched in support of impeachment Tuesday evening, from a demonstration through a rainy Times Square to handfuls of activists standing vigil in small towns. They carried signs saying “Save the Constitution – Impeach!!!!” and “Criminal-in-Chief.”

Trump appeared to intend his lengthy, accusatory message less for Pelosi than for the broad audience of citizens — including 2020 voters — watching history unfolding on Capitol Hill.

He accused the Democrats of acting out of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” still smarting from their 2016 election losses. “You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, personal political and partisan gain,” he wrote.

Portraying himself as a blameless victim, as he often does, Trump compared the impeachment inquiry to the “Salem Witch Trials.” Asked later if he bore any responsibility for the proceedings, he said, “No, I don’t think any. Zero, to put it mildly.”

But the House impeachment resolution says that Trump abused the power of his office and then tried to obstruct the investigation in Congress like “no other″ president in history. ”President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office,” it says.

