Mall bans hoodies after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR/CNN) – There’s a new sign posted at each entrance of MacArthur Center.

It says “Please remove hoods before entering MacArthur Center.”

“I put this on today because it was cold, it’s comfortable, I can carry everything I need in my pocket. Didn’t think nothing of it, I thought it was cute,” said shopper Charie Williams.

The poster was placed there by mall management to enforce their dress code policy regarding hoodies.

“I feel like it’s for safety, everybody’s safety,” shopper Charlie Evans said.

News 3 obtained a letter sent out to mall tenants from the general manager on Friday.

It talks about holiday plans and update from Norford police regarding the recent arrests of two men involved in the shooting inside the mall that sent a shopper to the hospital last month.

In the letter, management also addresses an update to the code of conduct – loitering is no longer allowed in the mall.

“I think about the things that have happened here recently in regards to the shootings that have happened here recently and I kind of understand the worry given how many people go in and out of the mall,” said shopper Marcus Paige.

To help reduce the number of people just hanging out, the mall removed public seating areas including a charging station.

But the rule that’s getting people’s attention is the hoodie.

“It kind of makes sense to a degree but I can understand how it would rub some people the wrong way,” said Paige.

“Again, I get it but at the same time what are they going to start banning sunglasses and hats? What’s next?” said Williams.

The mall says they’re working with the police department to increase patrols throughout the property and behind the scenes.

The two men arrested in last month’s shooting are 23-year-old Molek Alcantara and 22-year-old Daquan Reed.

Alcantara faces two counts each of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and a count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reed is charged with accessory after the fact.

Latest News Headlines: