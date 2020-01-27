Mamba Cup basketball tournament canceled as teams mourn death of Kobe, Gigi

(CNN) — Video obtained by CNN shows the Lady Mavericks basketball team mourning the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Lady Mavericks were playing in the Mamba Cup basketball tournament where Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were expected for a game Sunday at noon. Gigi was expected to play and Kobe was expected to coach.