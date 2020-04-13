Mamba Day: Fans remember Kobe Bryant’s last NBA game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four years ago today, Kobe Bryant played in his final NBA game, scoring 60 points.

The April 13, 2016 game was against the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center.

Bryant’s 60 points helped bring the Lakers to victory, scoring 101-96.

It was after his final game that Bryant uttered his famous “Mamba Out” farewell speech.

“It is not about the championships, it is about the down years. We did it the right way, we got our championships, all I can do is thank you guys, thank you guys for all the support, thank you guys for the motivation, thank you guys for the inspiration,” before ending with “What can I say, Mamba out,” Bryant said in part.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, took to Instagram to share some memories of her late husband and daughter.

“He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day,” she wrote in part.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on January 26.

Latest Stories: