Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Walmart

GIBBONSTON, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities said a man is facing charges after he threatened to shoot up a Florida Walmart.

Officials evacuated the Walmart in Gibbonston Sunday.

That was just a day after 20 people were killed in a shooting at a Texas Walmart.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says an employee received a call from a man warning that he was going to open fire on the store in five minutes.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated and found the threat was not credible.

They did arrest a 31-year-old man for the call.

“No I wouldn’t say he thought it was funny, but he didn’t appear to be remorseful for any reason. No, he didn’t deny it, just said he didn’t make the threat. So I guess in essence he denied it,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is now facing charges of a false report of using a firearm in a violent manner.

Authorities have not released his identity.

