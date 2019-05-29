Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old child

Metro Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly killing a 3-year-old child. According to officers, Denaugio Scarlett faces charges of child abuse and murder.

Metro said on May 25, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of E. Bonanza to investigate reports of an unresponsive child. Paramedics transported the child, identified by the Clark County Coroner as Aaliyah Cameron, to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives with Metro’s Abuse and Neglect team went to the apartment to interview Aaliyah’s biological mother who told officers that on May 25, she had to go to work, so she left her child in the care of Scarlett, who was her boyfriend. When she returned home, Scarlett told her the little girl was sleeping, but when she checked on her, she found her unresponsive, police said.

Scarlett was arrested the next day. The Clark County Coroner ruled Aaliyah Cameron’s death a homicide due to multiple blunt force injuries.

No other details were released.

