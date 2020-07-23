Man arrested for carjacking his mother, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was arrested for carjacking his own mother from her own car, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Francisco Gil, 25, was picked up by his mother Monday afternoon. Gil suffers from mental health issues and his mother says she wanted to feed him and get him cleaned up.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gil and his mother drove out of Fresno to Winton Park near Sanger. When they arrived, deputies say Gil punched his mother several times and took her keys. She stayed seated in the car and Gil then drove her back home, let her out, and drove off in his mother’s car. The mother then contacted the Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

The next day, deputies searching for the vehicle discovered it at Victoria Park in Fresno. Gil was arrested and the car was returned to the owner.

Francisco Gil was later booked into Fresno County Jail on a charge of felony carjacking.

Francisco Gil, 25 (image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

The car deputies say was taken by Gil (image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

