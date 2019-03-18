Man becomes first blind runner to finish New York City half marathon with guide dogs Video

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) -- A blind runner made history at the New York City half-marathon.

Thomas Panek is the first blind runner to finish the event with his guide dogs.

The race's website says Panek and his four-legged friends crossed the finish line in less than two-and-a-half hours.

Panek, who lost his sight in his early 20's, is the president of Guiding Eyes For the Blind.

His three Labrador retrievers, Westley, Waffle and Gus, each took a shift on the 13.1 run.

Gus took the final leg and got to take a photo at the end with the metal.

Panek hopes he and his dogs will inspire others with disabilities to take part in more activities.

