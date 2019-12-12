Man bought Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket for $243,200, gave it back to her

(CNN) — The buyer of Olivia Newton-John’s prized jacket from the 1978 musical ‘Grease’ bought it last month for $243,200 at a charity auction.

But instead of keeping it for bragging rights, he had another idea.

The anonymous billionaire said the actress is the rightful owner and that it doesn’t deserve to just sit in his closet, so he gave it back to her.

Newton-John auctioned off several of her items to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Australia.

Newton herself is battling cancer for the third time since 1992.

She said getting the jacket back was the “sweetest thing.”

Julien’s Auctions shared video of the exchange on Facebook on Tuesday.