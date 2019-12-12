Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Man bought Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket for $243,200, gave it back to her

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The buyer of Olivia Newton-John’s prized jacket from the 1978 musical ‘Grease’ bought it last month for $243,200 at a charity auction.

But instead of keeping it for bragging rights, he had another idea.

The anonymous billionaire said the actress is the rightful owner and that it doesn’t deserve to just sit in his closet, so he gave it back to her.

Newton-John auctioned off several of her items to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Australia.

Newton herself is battling cancer for the third time since 1992.

She said getting the jacket back was the “sweetest thing.”

Julien’s Auctions shared video of the exchange on Facebook on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News