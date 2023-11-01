MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Tennessee man is accused of breaking into someone’s home and left behind an arrest warrant with his name on it, helping police nab him.

Maurica Walls, 37, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection with the Oct. 18 burglary in Memphis, according to authorities.

A man told the Memphis Police Department that he was outside his home when Walls approached him and claimed to be selling candy for St. Jude. The man said Walls was holding a USPS envelope with a small stack of papers.

Police said the man was suspicious of Walls and told him to come back the next day.

Moments later, the man’s neighbor left his home. When the neighbor returned, he found that his house had been burglarized.

This booking photo shows Maurica Walls, 37. (Memphis Police Department)

The suspect allegedly took several electronics. The neighbor whose home was burglarized noticed that an envelope was left in his doorway.

The envelope reportedly had mail addressed to Walls, along with a copy of an arrest warrant with Walls’ name on it.

On Wednesday morning, Walls was scheduled to appear in court. During that time he told the judge he does “odd jobs” when she asked him about his source of income.

Walls later stated that his family has been helping him financially, but not as far as hiring him to get an attorney.

He then appointed a public defender to represent him. He is currently being held on a $55,000 bond and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.