National

Man buys Slim Jims for his dog, lottery ticket, wins $10M

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:42 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 09:44 AM PDT

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man will be living large thanks to his decision to buy some Slim Jims for his dog.

New York Lottery officials say Monday that 73-year-old Dale Farrand recently won the $10 million prize on a Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

The Fort Edward man says he bought a $30 ticket at a local Cumberland Farms convenience store while buying Slim Jims snacks for his dog Boots.

He scratched the ticket in his car and realized he was a winner. Farrand says he drove straight home and had his wife check the ticket for him.

Farrand will receive a lump-sum payment of $6.7 million after required withholdings.

He says he'll use the windfall to pay off his mortgage, make home improvements and help his children and grandchildren.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App