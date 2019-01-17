Man claims 11-year-old girl got pregnant from his clothes
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Niskayuna Police say a town man is facing a charge of felony predatory sexual assault after his alleged 11-year-old victim recently delivered a baby at Bellevue Women's Center.
DNA test results had come back positively identifying Robert Cronin as the father of the infant. During a jailhouse interview with Anya Tucker, Cronin did not deny that the baby is his, yet he claims he never actually had sex with the girl.
Anya asked, "Do you understand why it would be hard for people to understand the reasoning behind this conception that you’re offering?" "Yes," said Cronin.
He claims the unidentified girl, who was known to him, became pregnant after she used an article of clothing that he had used to pleasure himself with. He said the Niskayuna Police who arrested him are just lacking in scientific knowledge.
Police aren’t buying his story. Cronin was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and felony predatory sexual assault against a child less than 13.
The baby and the girl are said to be in safe places and being well cared for.
