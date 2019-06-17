Man dies while attending Bonnaroo Music Festival

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Bonnaroo officials say a 27-year-old man has died while attending the Tennessee music festival.

Festival organizers told news outlets in a statement that a medical situation was reported Saturday at a campsite.

They said the man, who was camping with his father, was found unresponsive but breathing.

Emergency workers responded and administered CPR.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The statement said the man’s cause of death wasn’t immediately known, but it appears that he had an underlying medical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

The music festival continued on Sunday.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES