Man dressed as Fred Flintstone cited for speeding in his 'footmobile'

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (KRON) - Yabba dabba doo, indeed!

A Florida man was cited for speeding in a neighborhood while he donned a Fred Flinstone costume and was driving a real-life "footmobile."

According to the Paco Sheriff's Office, Mr. Flinstone (real name Don Swartz) was pulled over on Sunday.

Authorities say after he was cited for speeding, he "became unruly and had to be detained."

The vehicle was seized.

